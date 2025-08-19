Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Carrie Keller on following your calling, her new single ‘Want You’ and shares an exclusive mix [Interview]
UMEK and ELAKTO drop scintillating Techno banger ‘On My Mind’
HD-4884 makes a triumphant comeback with ‘Fleur à la Mort’ featuring Crywolf

UMEK and ELAKTO drop scintillating Techno banger ‘On My Mind’

August 19, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
UMEK / Courtesy PR

The legendary UMEK is at it again! This time, he’s united with his protege ELAKTO on a peak-time Techno monster ‘On My Mind’, released via his prolific imprint 1605.

The massive single features UMEK’s signature refined, yet bold sound design, and is sublimely complemented by ELAKTO’s cinematic builds. ‘On My Mind’ features a cheeky, seductive femme vocal, which sings the phrase ‘you’re always on my mind, can’t seem to leave behind’. Although the track is quite playful and nonchalant in nature, its energy is explosive. The track features a bubbling bassline, luscious melody, enchanting four-to-the-floor kick, along with menacing highs and lows which keep the listener engrossed throughout. 

‘On My Mind’ is anything but predictable, which makes it such a powerful offering from UMEK and ELAKTO, and it’s undoubtedly continuing the legacy of groundbreaking releases on 1605

Advertisement

Speaking on the single, UMEK shared; “Working with ELAKTO is always a thrill. His energy pushes me to explore new dimensions in my productions.” He also emphasised the unapologetic nature of the single;On My Mind’ is raw, unapologetic, and built for those peak moments when the crowd loses themselves in the music.”

Stream ‘On My Mind’ below:

 

Follow UMEK:

SpotifyInstagramSoundCloud Facebook TikTok

Follow ELAKTO:

SpotifyInstagramFacebook

Follow 1605:

InstagramFacebookSoundCloud

August 19, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Carrie Keller on following your calling, her new single ‘Want You’ and shares an exclusive mix [Interview]

August 18, 2025
Next Post

HD-4884 makes a triumphant comeback with ‘Fleur à la Mort’ featuring Crywolf

August 19, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You