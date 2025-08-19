UMEK and ELAKTO drop scintillating Techno banger ‘On My Mind’

The legendary UMEK is at it again! This time, he’s united with his protege ELAKTO on a peak-time Techno monster ‘On My Mind’, released via his prolific imprint 1605.

The massive single features UMEK’s signature refined, yet bold sound design, and is sublimely complemented by ELAKTO’s cinematic builds. ‘On My Mind’ features a cheeky, seductive femme vocal, which sings the phrase ‘you’re always on my mind, can’t seem to leave behind’. Although the track is quite playful and nonchalant in nature, its energy is explosive. The track features a bubbling bassline, luscious melody, enchanting four-to-the-floor kick, along with menacing highs and lows which keep the listener engrossed throughout.

‘On My Mind’ is anything but predictable, which makes it such a powerful offering from UMEK and ELAKTO, and it’s undoubtedly continuing the legacy of groundbreaking releases on 1605.

Speaking on the single, UMEK shared; “Working with ELAKTO is always a thrill. His energy pushes me to explore new dimensions in my productions.” He also emphasised the unapologetic nature of the single; “‘On My Mind’ is raw, unapologetic, and built for those peak moments when the crowd loses themselves in the music.”

