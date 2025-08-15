Dark Mode Light Mode
RISE Festival marks 10 Years with stellar lineup and an unmissable spectacle in the Mojave Desert

August 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
RISE festival / Courtesy PR

RISE Festival returns to the Mojave Desert this October to celebrate a decade of transcendent experiences and music. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Jean Dry Lake Bed just outside of Las Vegas, RISE will take place from 3-5 October 2025.

A major attraction of the RISE experience is its unmissable sky lantern release, which is actually one of the largest of its kind in the world. The festival is also renowned for its immersive art experiences, as well as its world-class lineups. Speaking of which, this year’s groundbreaking lineup includes Disclosure, RÜFÜS DU SOL, John Mayer and Calvin Harris as headliners, alongside an eclectic mix of emerging artists spanning indie, house and ambient soundscapes. 

The festival culminates on Sunday, 5 October with Elderbrook, Goose, Patrick Watson, Forester and City of the Sun closing out the festival. There will also be an intimate performance by John Mayer

Additionally, this year’s festival will include three iconic new features; such as a new stage titled The Horizon which is one of the largest stages built in the U.S. Next up is The Path, a meditative daytime experience featuring art installations, and lastly The Compass which includes the otherworldly sky lantern ritual. 

August 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

