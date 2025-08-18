Carrie Keller on following your calling, her new single ‘Want You’ and shares an exclusive mix [Interview]

Emerging producer and DJ Carrie Keller has ignited stages at renowned clubs and festivals with her invigorating DJ sets and original productions. The Las Vegas-based artist is known for her remarkable work ethic and unwavering passion, which has catapulted her career. From iconic performances at EDC Confessions Pool Party and Horizon Music Festival, to current residencies at Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub in Las Vegas, Carrie Keller is undoubtedly one to watch.

Today, her momentum continues to elevate, with the release of her striking new dance ballad ‘Want You’, which dropped via the pioneering UK-based record label Vivifier Records. In our interview with Carrie, we chat about the inspiration behind ‘Want You’, her upcoming main stage performance at RISE Music Festival in October, and she drops an exclusive mix below!

Your new single ‘Want You’ dives into the space between intimacy and intensity. What emotions or personal experiences fueled the creation of the single?

The two things that drive the most passion and intensity in my life always–music and love. I think going after your dream is a love story in itself. There’s that deep calling and wanting, tons of highs, extreme lows, and just a lot of intense emotions. I think if you want something really badly, it’s probably meant for you and wants you back, and that’s part of the inspiration for the lyrics too. That feeling of intense attraction–in love or in the pursuit of what you really want– was the inspiration for this track.

You’ve had a strong run with tracks like ‘Detrimental’ and collaborations like ‘Think About You’. In what ways does ‘Want You’ represent a new chapter or evolution in your sound?



‘Want You’ is deeper and more emotional to me. Music has always been an outlet, but this one is a little more personal and conveys a feeling that’s very present in my life. Sonically, it’s a little more ravey and underground – those deeper sounds really conveyed how I was feeling making the track.

Dance music is often about escapism, however your tracks carry real emotional depth. Do you feel a responsibility to say something with your music beyond just making people move?

Yes and no, I think there’s space for both. Sometimes you want to escape, and sometimes you want to hear and sing to something that you relate to and validates your experience. The cool thing about dance music is it makes you dance and feel something deep at the same time. That’s always been why I’m drawn to it.

You’re going to make your debut on the RISE Music Festival main stage in October. What experience are you hoping to give the audience, either musically or personally?

Something super memorable and meaningful I hope. RISE is unique in that it includes a deeply personal and spiritual experience with the lanterns. It will be a lot more emotional than most things I’ve done I think. Blending that experience with a cool, party, ravey vibe will be fun. I just hope to add more to the experience with good music. That’s really what it’s all about.

As someone who’s active in both club settings and large-scale festivals, how does your creative process shift depending on the energy of the venue you’re playing for?

No matter where I’m playing I’m pretty much over-prepared and ready to shift to the room. Balancing being an artist and playing your sound but still being able to read a room and pivot is so important. I constantly remind myself that DJing is about the people there and create each set around that. It’s truly something that can only be felt in the moment.

Where do you find inspiration outside of music?

I take a lot from playing shows and what I would like to hear if I was attending. I get to play in a lot of different scenes and cities, so I always have something to learn and take home. Traveling for shows itself is super inspiring too. I get to explore new places, meet new people, immerse myself in different cultures.. taking in all those energies has expanded my palette as an artist and person a ton. I’m super grateful for that.

Looking ahead, what themes or sonic ideas are you exploring in your upcoming releases, projects or sets?

For me, music is all about taking the listener on a journey, which requires a wide range of tastes and vibes. That diversification is something I try to bring to each set and am working on carrying over into my discography. I love big synths and sounds but am working on groovier, lighter stuff too. A more expansive palette is what to expect with future releases.

Famous last words?

Like I hope this single conveys, trust the deep calling and know it wants you too!

