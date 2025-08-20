TR3AL on world-building, the importance of storytelling, live shows and more [Interview]

TR3AL on world-building, the importance of storytelling, live shows and more [Interview]

TR3AL is a unique force within the EDM scene who is renowned for his distinct fusion of Progressive House and Future Rave, which he champions as “One Sound, Two Sides”.

As a producer and DJ, each of his releases are driven by raw, authentic emotion and the desire to create immersive, boundary-decimating soundscapes which resonate with the listener’s core. As an artist that’s passionate about world-building, he draws influence from sci-fi aesthetics and cinematic storytelling. This is evident in each of his releases as well as his live shows, which showcase his love for gripping visuals. When TR3AL hits the stage, the dancefloor lights up with unfiltered energy, and a high octane blend of Future Rave, Progressive House and Big Room, leaving the audience in a sweaty haze, yearning for more.

In our exclusive interview with TR3AL, we discuss the concept behind his upcoming live shows, his latest releases and the philosophy behind “One Sound, Two Sides”.

What inspired the “One Sound, Two Sides” concept behind your brand, blending Future Rave and Progressive House?

TR3AL is built around the duality of energy and emotion. Future Rave represents the high‑octane, festival energy that makes crowds come alive, while Progressive House delivers the emotional depth and melodic storytelling that connects on a personal level. “One Sound, Two Sides” is about uniting those worlds—creating music that moves both your body and your heart.

Can you describe the creative process behind your upcoming releases and how they capture both energy and emotion?

Every track starts with a story or emotion I want to convey. I’ll build the melodic framework first, usually on piano or soft synths, to capture the emotional core. Once the story feels alive, I layer in pulsing basslines, aggressive leads, and percussive elements to inject energy. This process ensures that whether it’s a Future Rave drop or a Progressive build, the music always carries a cinematic emotional thread.

How do you approach producing a track differently when it’s meant for a high-energy Future Rave crowd versus a more emotional Progressive House audience?

For Future Rave, I focus on tension and release, using darker synths, big drops, and rhythmic drive to create that festival‑ready punch. For Progressive House, it’s about layered melodies, atmospheric pads, and long, emotional builds that give listeners a journey rather than just a peak moment.

Which track from your releases best represents where TR3AL’s sound is headed?

The single ‘Bring Me To Life’ perfectly embodies my brand. It’s Future Rave at its core, with high energy and driving drops, but the melodic progression and cinematic breakdowns pull you into the emotional world that defines TR3AL.

Stream ‘Bring Me To Life’ below:

You’ve mentioned drawing cinematic inspiration—how does storytelling influence your music production?

I treat every song like a scene from a movie. I imagine lighting, scenery, and character emotions while building the track. This cinematic approach makes each song feel like part of a larger story, which ties perfectly into my live show where visuals and music merge into one narrative experience.

Tell us about your upcoming cinematic live show—what makes it different from a traditional DJ set?

The TR3AL live show is not just a DJ set—it’s a fully immersive, story‑driven experience. We combine motion‑capture characters, synchronized visuals, lighting cues, and music to create a show that feels like a live EDM movie. Fans don’t just hear the music—they live the story.

How do LYRA and NOVA enhance the live show experience, and what roles do they play in the story?

LYRA is the voice of energy, performing the high‑intensity Future Rave moments, while NOVA represents emotion, delivering Progressive House vocals and emotional peaks. Together, they create a narrative arc of tension, love, and triumph, turning the show into a visualized journey.

You’re using motion capture technology for your performances—how does this technology transform your shows?

Motion capture allows TR3AL, LYRA, and NOVA to perform in real‑time as 3D characters interacting with the environment. This tech bridges the gap between DJing and cinematic performance, letting the characters dance, sing, and connect with the audience in ways that are impossible with traditional visuals.

What inspired the integration of visuals, characters, and music into a single storyline?

I wanted to push beyond the booth. Many EDM shows are sonically incredible, but visually repetitive. I grew up inspired by cinema and video games, so I wanted to bring storytelling into dance music. This integration allows TR3AL to stand out as not just a DJ, but a world‑builder.

Can fans expect a narrative progression across your setlist, almost like watching a movie unfold?

Absolutely. Each scene in the show is carefully timed to the song’s emotion and energy, creating a three‑act story arc. By the time the final drop hits, the crowd feels like they’ve traveled through a cinematic world, not just attended a set.

TR3AL is not just about music but about creating an entire world—how do you plan to grow your brand in 2025 and beyond?

In 2025, the focus is on expanding globally through streaming, strategic playlisting, and immersive live shows. We’re also investing in press, social media storytelling, and visual content to ensure that TR3AL isn’t just heard—it’s experienced worldwide.

Which markets or audiences are you most excited to connect with as your brand expands globally?

I’m especially excited about Brazil, the Philippines, and Mexico, where Future Rave and Progressive House are thriving. These audiences love melodic yet high‑energy music, and I can’t wait to bring the cinematic TR3AL experience to international stages.

What role do collaborations or vocal features play in the evolution of your sound?

Collabs and vocal features allow me to expand the emotional palette of my music. While LYRA and NOVA are core to the TR3AL universe, bringing in featured vocalists or producers opens new creative dimensions while keeping the TR3AL DNA intact.

How does your brand balance the underground Future Rave energy with mainstream accessibility?

I focus on emotional storytelling and memorable melodies while keeping the production cutting‑edge and club‑ready. This allows TR3AL to feel festival‑authentic for the underground while still appealing to mainstream audiences through melody and narrative.

If a new listener experiences TR3AL for the first time, what do you hope they feel and remember?

I want them to feel the rush of energy and the pull of emotion at the same time. TR3AL is about living a cinematic moment through music—when a listener walks away, I want them to feel like they just experienced a story, not just a song.

