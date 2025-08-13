Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
MÖM delivers a masterful Melodic Techno offering titled 'Circles'
Tomorrowland unveils first wave of headliners for Terra Solis Dubai 

Tomorrowland unveils first wave of headliners for Terra Solis Dubai 

August 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Tomorrowland Terra Solis / Courtesy PR

Tomorrowland’s premium Middle Eastern music extravaganza, Terra Solis Dubai returns to the mesmerizing Arabian Dunes, in the United Arab Emirates this September.

Kicking off on 20 September with the legendary Turkish DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan as the headlining act, this season promises to be the biggest and boldest edition to date!

Season four will also see globally renowned acts like Alok, Boris Brejcha, Innellea, Joseph Capriati and Korolova as headliners over the next few months. The iconic Tomorrowland Amare Stage, will once again serve as the backdrop for this season’s festivities. The Amare Stage is a monumental bird structure which overlooks the Arabian Dunes, and the dancefloor, making the experience even more unique. 

Advertisement

Terra Solis Dubai is located at the Dubai Heritage Vision, just a 30 minute drive from the Dubai CBD and Dubai Airport.

For more information and to secure your tickets click HERE

Tomorrowland Terra Solis lineup phase 1
August 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

MÖM delivers a masterful Melodic Techno offering titled 'Circles'

August 13, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You