Jeff Mills to host Star Chronicle residency in Detroit 

August 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Jeff Mills / Image credit: Carolis Bengelis

Jeff Mills is gearing up to host an unmissable four-day residency at the Spot Lite gallery in Detroit.

Star Chronicle will take place from 10 – 13 September, 2025 and will showcase various cultural artefacts and memorabilia from his personal collection. Each night will dive into themes related to space travel, while the residency also includes extremely rare film screenings from some of Jeff’s most acclaimed work to date.   

The film screenings include; X-102 Rediscovers The Rings of Saturn Live in Tokyo 2018 – which features rare footage of Underground Resistance performing as X-102, the second film screening is a concept film by Jeff titled PLANETS, and the final screening is Life To Death And Back, which was filmed during his 2015 residency at the Louvre Museum in Paris. 

Evening events will feature performances and discussions with guests from the Escape Velocity project, such as Terrence Dixon and journalist Liz Werner.

August 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

