Tobias Bergson unveils a majestic remix of EMMI IIDA’s ‘Tell Me’

Austrian producer Tobias Bergson has lent his impeccable remixing talents to EMMI IIDA’s beautiful single ‘Tell Me’. Released today via EFG Records, the remix is a crash course on how to reinterpret and reimagine a song without stripping away its essence.

The original track was featured on EMMII IIDA’s debut album The Eye, released in February 2024, which received acclaim from CLASH and METAL Magazine. Tobias morphs the original into a progressive house dream, through increasing the bpm and switching up the chords to create an expansive, yet cozy feel.

Tobias Bergson is no newcomer, as he’s known for iconic releases on major labels like Armada and Universal Music Austria. He’s also garnered support from the likes of DJ Mag and Mixmag, while he’s appeared on the Spotify Editorial Playlists Electronic Rise and Chillout Lounge. He also recently released his groundbreaking 5-track EP Everything I Do, which immaculately showcases his depth and evolution as an artist.

On the other hand, EMMII IIDA is a multi-disciplinary Finnish artist whose work merges music, visual art and holistic spatial design. Her music, like all of her other artistic pursuits, is crafted with intention and care resulting in emotionally-driven offerings.

Speaking on the remix, Tobias shared; “I instantly liked EMMI’s voice and felt inspired to speed up the vocals from 90 bpm to 120 bpm. I think I produced about five different versions until I finally felt; “Okay, this is the one.” With the final version, I think the vocals and the chords really harmonize beautifully. It’s a relaxed track, but thanks to the second build-up, it’s also meant for DJs looking for something for their warm-up sets.”

