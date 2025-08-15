Chewna and Marina Diniz craft a blissful House offering ‘Take Me Out’

Emerging producer and DJ, Chewna teamed up with Brazilian stalwart Marina Diniz on the uplifting single ‘Take Me Out’. Released on 17 July, via Castle Collective, the single merges each of the artist’s expert sound design skills, along with their distinct interpretation of House.

The track is unmistakably groove-laden, and fuelled by the awe-inspiring chemistry between the two producers. ‘Take Me Out’ features Marina’s extensive experience from her two decade career, while it also showcases Chewna’s innovative, razor-sharp approach. The stunning vocals are the cherry on top, and steal the show by adding a sense of vulnerability and warmth to the immaculate production.

‘Take Me Out’ is a product of sublime creative synergy between two brilliant minds. The track feels intentional, authentic and invigorating, while still pushing the limits.

The single has all the makings of a timeless classic, and is undoubtedly a stand-out in both Chewna and Marina’s discographies.

Stream ‘Take Me Out’ below:

Follow Chewna:

Spotify – Beatport – Soundcloud – Instagram

Follow Marina Diniz:

Website – Spotify – Instagram

Follow Castle Collective:

Instagram – Youtube