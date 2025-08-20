EDM Ghost Producer celebrates a decade of empowering artists

In an industry that thrives on collaboration, EDM Ghost Producer (EDMGP) has spent the last ten years empowering DJs and producers, while simultaneously shaping the sound of EDM.

EDMGP was founded with the intention of bridging the gap between emerging artists and established, world-class producers. Through the organization’s unwavering commitment to high-quality productions, it has evolved into the number one destination for exclusive ghost-produced tracks.

Today, the platform features over 10 000 artists in over 100 countries, with over 250 producers who are already signed to a record label. Additionally, EDMGP has sold more than 40,000 tracks and paid over $4 million to the artists.

The founder of EDMGP proudly shared; “when we launched EDM Ghost Producer 10 years ago, the goal was simple: help artists break through the noise and give producers new ways to make a living. Today, we’re proud to say we’ve helped thousands of artists transform their careers through exclusive music, coaching, and label placements – while paying out more than $4M to producers around the world.”

As the founder mentioned in the quote above, the platform also provides artist development services, which includes assistance with label signings, bookings, management as well as its Label Guarantee program. The founder elaborated further on this; “The next decade for EDMGP is about going beyond track sales. We’re building a full ecosystem of artist development – label guarantees, career coaching, management, and tools – everything an artist needs to turn music from a dream into a career.”

Although ghost production has been a contentious topic for many years, EDMGP continues to focus on empowering artists and the undeniable data they’ve acquired which underscores their mission.

Their stance is that ghost production isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and that EDMGP is an accessible and powerful tool for creators. The founder revealed; “Love it or hate it, ghost production isn’t going anywhere. Every big-name track has multiple songwriters and producers behind it – we’ve simply made that world accessible to independent artists.”

