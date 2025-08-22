Raman Siayn talks new album ‘Take Me To Paradise’, drawing influence from his heritage & more [Interview]

We caught up with Raman Siayn, a music producer hailing from the UK who’s making waves in the global EDM scene. Known for his unique fusion of electronica with Punjabi and Hindi influences, Raman brings a rich cultural depth to his sound.

His recently released album Take Me To Paradise is the perfect testament of this, as he bridges tradition and modernity across 5 immersive tracks. In the interview we dive into his world of groundbreaking electronica, cultural fusion, and the passion that drives his ever-evolving artistry.

Stream Take Me To Paradise, while reading the interview below:

Congratulations on your recently released album, Take Me To Paradise! Can you tell us more about the themes of the album and how you translated them into the project?

Thank you for the kind words. Take Me To Paradise has been a long time in the making — the idea began forming around November 2024. As someone deeply passionate about sound experimentation and the diverse cultures we encounter in life, I envisioned a fusion of Eastern elements with electronic music. My creative process often starts with visualising a scene or emotion and then translating that into music.

Interestingly, the idea solidified during a trip to India — my first in 16 years. As I looked out of the aeroplane window, the view of the bright blue sky and glowing clouds felt like a personal “paradise.” That moment inspired me to create an adventurous sonic journey. The album features five tracks, each paired with a music video, capturing locations from the Arabian deserts to Southern India. Together, they tell a story of cultural exploration and personal evolution.

Your music is a bold reflection of your heritage, culture, and spirituality, combined with your love for EDM. How do you balance these elements while still appealing to a broad audience?

That’s a great question. I believe the key lies in crafting a signature sound — one that reflects who I am. Growing up in the UK within a vibrant mix of cultures, I was heavily influenced by British Bhangra, Bollywood, and Punjabi music. My weekends were spent in music stores exploring cassettes and CDs, absorbing everything I could.

Over time, I naturally picked up the tabla and became fascinated with live instrumentation. That influence still shapes my music today. For me, EDM isn’t complete without a live touch, which is why this album features tabla, sitar, and sarangi. Being born in the UK while staying connected to my ancestral roots gives my music a unique balance. I think that blend of East and West helps resonate with a diverse global audience.

What was the most technically challenging part of producing this album, and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge was the timeline. Originally, the album was scheduled to be released in January 2025, but coordinating live recordings of traditional instruments proved to be complex. Capturing the authenticity of the tabla and sitar required not just time but also precision, practice, and multiple takes.

I’m very detail-oriented — I prefer refining a track until it feels just right rather than rushing the process. As I progressed, new ideas would emerge mid-production, which meant going back and adjusting the compositions. It was a back-and-forth journey, but in the end, I’m grateful for the response the album is receiving globally.

Where do you usually start when building a track – melody, beat, sample, or something else?

I always begin with the melody. For me, the melody sets the emotional tone and becomes the foundation for everything else — lyrics, rhythm, vibe. When working on the title track, ‘Take Me To Paradise,’ I wanted the melody and lyrics to evoke a feeling of freedom, spontaneity, and self-discovery.

Take the line: “Take me to paradise, where there is a beautiful sunrise, and now I realise that I control my own life.” That’s the essence of the track — it’s about living in the moment and reconnecting with yourself and the world around you.

Which track on the album do you resonate with the most, and why?

‘Rising From The Ashes’ resonates the most with me. It reflects a universal experience — the ups and downs of life, the silent struggles, and the resilience we all carry within. I wanted this track to represent strength in adversity. The first verse sets the tone, describing life as a race and a battle, yet it’s ultimately about rising, regardless of how many times we fall.

It’s a deeply personal piece, but I know it will connect with anyone who’s faced challenges and kept moving forward.

Did you always see yourself pursuing music as a career, or did you have other plans for the future?

Music has always been a passion since childhood. There was a time when I envisioned it as a full-time career, but back then, access to professional mentorship and formal training was limited, and I lacked the support system to pursue it seriously. So, I focused on academics and became self-employed in a different field.

However, after university, I decided to re-engage with music. I worked hard, saved up, and began investing in the equipment and time needed to produce EDM. Now, music is no longer just a hobby — it’s a part of my identity and a creative outlet I’m fully committed to.

Which piece of hardware or software would you consider the most essential in your setup — something you’d be a little lost without?

FL Studio is essential to my workflow. It’s intuitive, quick to learn, and incredibly versatile — perfect for both beginners and experienced producers. I’ve built my sound around it, and switching to another DAW would mean starting from scratch, which would slow down my creative process. It’s the core engine behind all my music production.

Which albums, EPs, or artists changed your perspective on the music you make?

There are so many, but two South Asian producers stand out for me: Sukshinder Shinda and Himesh Reshammiya. Sukshinder Shinda revolutionised Punjabi music by blending Western sounds with traditional folk, while Himesh introduced orchestral elements into Bollywood and pop music in a bold, experimental way.

Outside South Asia, David Guetta’s Nothing But The Beat album opened my ears to how powerful EDM can be on a global scale. His sound design and arrangements inspired me to explore how Eastern instruments could live alongside Western electronic production.

What do you hope listeners will take away from this album?

Take Me To Paradise isn’t just an album — it’s an emotional and cultural journey. Each track is built to inspire imagination and movement. In the age of digital storytelling and content creation, I see this album as the perfect soundtrack for travel vloggers, explorers, and creators. Whether it’s a reel, a road trip, or a quiet moment with headphones, I want people to feel something unique and uplifting with every play.

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future?

Up next, I’m excited to release two singles featuring two incredible vocalists from Mumbai. These tracks bring a blend of synthwave and rock influences into my production style. The music videos have already been shot and are currently in post-production. I’m really looking forward to sharing them and continuing to bring fresh sounds to global listeners.

