Zeds Dead, Subtronics & Tape B to debut rare B3B at Decadence Colorado

Decadence Colorado will ring in the New Year with a groundbreaking debut B3B set featuring Zeds Dead, Subtronics and Tape B. Each of the artists will also perform solo sets during the festival.

While Zeds Dead and Subtronics have collaborated frequently, and Subtronics performed with Tape B at Shambhala last year, this will be the first time all three acts will DJ together. Tape B also joined Zeds Dead for a surprise B2B at Denver’s Mission Ballroom in July.

The triple threat will be joining an already stellar lineup which includes ILLENIUM B2B Excision, TroyBoi, Wooli, Kaskade, Zedd and more.

Decadence Colorado takes place from 30 – 31 December, at the Colorado Convention Centre.

