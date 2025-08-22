RÜFÜS DU SOL announce massive 2026 South America tour

Fresh off their powerhouse performances at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, RÜFÜS DU SOL are gearing up for their biggest South American tour to date.

The acclaimed electronic trio will light up stages in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Santiago (Chile), Curitiba and São Paulo in Brazil, as well as Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia next year. This marks their most ambitious headline run across the region.

Following the massive success of their Inhale / Exhale World Tour, which drew over 700,000 fans in North America, South America, Australia and Europe, the group is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Presale tickets drop Monday, 25 August, with general sales kicking off Wednesday, 27 August. Availability is limited, so head to their website and grab yours while they last.

