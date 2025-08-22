Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Raman Siayn talks new album 'Take Me To Paradise', drawing influence from his heritage & more [Interview]
RÜFÜS DU SOL announce massive 2026 South America tour
Paul Oakenfold on three decades of Perfecto Records, advice for emerging DJs, upcoming releases and more! [Interview]

RÜFÜS DU SOL announce massive 2026 South America tour

August 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
RÜFÜS DU SOL / Image credit: Boaz Kroon

Fresh off their powerhouse performances at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, RÜFÜS DU SOL are gearing up for their biggest South American tour to date. 

The acclaimed electronic trio will light up stages in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Santiago (Chile), Curitiba and São Paulo in Brazil, as well as Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia next year. This marks their most ambitious headline run across the region.

Following the massive success of their Inhale / Exhale World Tour, which drew over 700,000 fans in North America, South America, Australia and Europe, the group is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Advertisement

Presale tickets drop Monday, 25 August, with general sales kicking off Wednesday, 27 August. Availability is limited, so head to their website and grab yours while they last.

Secure your tickets at the pre-sale access link HERE

Follow RÜFÜS DU SOL:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

August 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Raman Siayn talks new album 'Take Me To Paradise', drawing influence from his heritage & more [Interview]

August 22, 2025
Next Post

Paul Oakenfold on three decades of Perfecto Records, advice for emerging DJs, upcoming releases and more! [Interview]

August 22, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You