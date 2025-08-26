Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Jason Busteed shares new euphoric House anthem ‘Slip Away’
Skrillex and Slikback unleash monstrous new single ‘Kixa’
Chris Lake announces release date for his remix of The Chemical Brother’s hit ‘Galvanize’

Skrillex and Slikback unleash monstrous new single ‘Kixa’

August 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

In a daring new collaboration, Skrillex joined forces with Nairobi-born musical anarchist Slikback on the massive new single ‘Kixa’.

The track unfolds like a sonic sandstorm and holds nothing back, as the two producers showcase their remarkable sound design skills. ‘Kixa is fueled by distorted textures, broken rhythms and monumental bass. The track has the listener in a chokehold from beginning to end, and echoes Slikback’s experimental, forward-thinking discography along with Skrillex’s deft innovative touch. 

On Instagram, Silkback shared; New track out with @skrillex 🙂 //KIXA//

Advertisement

Honored to share this one. A track with one of my biggest sparks to start making music. An incredible artist and soul💕🥰 Love

Stream ‘Kixa’ below:

 Follow Slikback:

SoundCloudInstagramBandcamp

Follow Skrillex:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

August 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Jason Busteed shares new euphoric House anthem ‘Slip Away’

August 26, 2025
Next Post

Chris Lake announces release date for his remix of The Chemical Brother’s hit ‘Galvanize’

August 26, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You