Skrillex and Slikback unleash monstrous new single ‘Kixa’

In a daring new collaboration, Skrillex joined forces with Nairobi-born musical anarchist Slikback on the massive new single ‘Kixa’.

The track unfolds like a sonic sandstorm and holds nothing back, as the two producers showcase their remarkable sound design skills. ‘Kixa’ is fueled by distorted textures, broken rhythms and monumental bass. The track has the listener in a chokehold from beginning to end, and echoes Slikback’s experimental, forward-thinking discography along with Skrillex’s deft innovative touch.

On Instagram, Silkback shared; “New track out with @skrillex 🙂 //KIXA//

Honored to share this one. A track with one of my biggest sparks to start making music. An incredible artist and soul💕🥰 Love ”

Stream ‘Kixa’ below:

