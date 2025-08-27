EMBRZ announces seminal new album ‘Find Your Light’ via Colorize

Dublin-based melodic artist, EMBRZ is gearing up for the release of his groundbreaking new album Find Your Light on 30 October, via Colorize.

Find Your Light is the product of deep introspection, vulnerability and personal transformation. The album is EMBRZ most intimate and expansive work since he entered the music industry in 2015, and draws influence from chill house, ambient pop and various shades of electronic music.

Storytelling is at the heart of the album, as EMBRZ channels impassioned emotion through each track. The album holds a special place in EMBRZ heart and his artistic journey so far, as it was created after a period of intense burnout which he experienced last year. This is echoed in the tracks he’s already dropped from the album like ‘Count To Three’, which features the stunning vocals of Montgomery. Created after EMBRZ experienced a panic attack, ‘Count To Three’ is emotionally poignant and tender, setting a sublime foundation for the rest of the album to follow. ‘Slow Bloom’ was the second single to be released, and exhibits EMBRZ discerning ear and knack for crafting emotionally-driven musical odysseys.

‘Tidal Wave’ is the most recent single to drop, and features the vocals of Maria Lynn. This track was written from a place of playfulness and creative freedom, as EMBRZ revealed that producing the single made him realize why he started making music in the first place.

Speaking on the single EMBRZ revealed; “the track is a song I wrote purely for myself. Sometimes I get caught up in wanting to write something clever, or impressive and forget why I started making music in the first place – because its fun. It’s taking many years for me to learn that you should always write music for yourself, cause if you like it, then you can’t lose. I’ve wanted to collaborate with Maria for a while, and her voice was perfect for this track – she smashed it.”

Find Your Light marks the beginning of a brand new chapter for EMBRZ. The album exhibits a newfound maturity from the artist, as he boldly wears his heart on his sleeve throughout.

Revealing more on the the concept behind the upcoming album, EMBRZ said; “My body was exhausted, and the stress even caused me to lose my hair. In that time, I turned to the one thing I thought could help – writing music. I try to share my experience of going through that period, things I learned along the way, and even coming out the other side a bit stronger. ‘Find Your Light’, is about trying to hold on to hope – that even when it doesn’t feel like it, things can get better, and you can find yourself again.”

Find Your Light is already shaping up to be one of Colorize’s stand-out releases for 2025. The intention, care and love that EMBRZ has poured into this album is unparalleled and truly emphasises the healing power of music.

