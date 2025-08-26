Chris Lake announces release date for his remix of The Chemical Brother’s hit ‘Galvanize’

Chris Lake has shared the official release date for his awe-inspiring remix of The Chemical Brother’s classic ‘Galvanize’

His house-infused remix will drop this Friday, 29 August. The remix has been doing the rounds at his recent performances, and based on the crowd’s reaction alone from online videos, it’s already a certified hit as seen in this Instagram post.

The original was released in 2005 and features heavyweight rapper Q.Tip on the vocals. The track took the music industry by storm with its enticing lyrics, chaotic energy and raucous production.

Chris Lake recently released his album Chemistry, which features collaborations with the likes of Bonobo, MPH, Vera Blue and more.

