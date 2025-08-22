Paul Oakenfold on three decades of Perfecto Records, advice for emerging DJs, upcoming releases and more! [Interview]

Paul Oakenfold on three decades of Perfecto Records, advice for emerging DJs, upcoming releases and more! [Interview]

Widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of contemporary electronic music, Paul Oakenfold has spent over three decades shaping the sound and culture of dance music around the world. From pioneering the Trance movement in the 1990s, to bringing DJing into stadiums and venues like from the Great Wall of China, Paul’s career is marked by innovation and global reach. As the founder of Perfecto Records, he helped launch and elevate countless artists, while his acclaimed mix albums like Goa Mix and Tranceport have set new standards for electronic music.

Beyond clubs and festivals, Paul’s influence extends into mainstream culture through remixes for U2, Madonna and The Rolling Stones, as well as his contributions to film and TV soundtracks. A three-time GRAMMY-nominee and landing the #1 spot twice on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ’s poll, his legacy is both deep and enduring. As electronic music continues to evolve, Paul Oakenfold remains an iconic force, bridging the underground with the mainstream. In our exclusive interview with Paul he discusses 30 years of Perfecto Records, his current tour, approach to remixes and more!

You’re currently in the midst of a European and UK tour, and you’ll soon head to North America too. How’s the tour going, and have you experienced any special moments which really stood out to you so far?

Tour is going wonderful. I’m really enjoying Europe. It’s the best place to be in the summer. Large crowds enjoying themselves. I’ve been road testing new music, seeing old friends, and having a lot of fun.

As an artist that’s been involved in the industry for decades, how do you keep evolving creatively after 40+ years in the industry?

I think it starts with really enjoying what you are doing, be in the moment, being aware of change and moving with it.

Your label Perfecto is over three decades old now. What do you believe has kept it alive and successful, especially with the new generation of artists and listeners?

We are always looking for tomorrow’s stars today. We’ve found those with Carl Cox, David Guetta, BT, Mark Ronson, Grace, and many more.

How has your sense of “what works” on the dancefloor changed as your audience has transformed over the years?

To be terribly honest, nothing changes. With dance music, as long as it has strong rhythms and hooks, it will always work.

As someone that’s worked with a wide range of collaborators – from pop stars to underground acts – what makes a creative partnership successful in your eyes?

It’s always the end game – the music. Sometimes you go into the studio and you don’t come out feeling that the song is strong enough. But, when you do come out with something great, you just know it.

When remixing legends like The Cure or U2, do you think more about honoring the original or reinterpreting it for a new audience?

I think it’s important to keep the integrity of the audience, but you have to remix it for the dance floor if that is the brief.

Your 2022 album Shine On brought together artists from vastly different genres, from Luis Fonsi to Aloe Blacc, ZHU and Azealia Banks. What did you learn from working across such diverse musical worlds?

Because I worked with an array of different genres, it was very interesting listening to the artists, hearing about their scenes, and what they do as artists.

What advice would you give to the next generation of DJs in an era where fame and influence are often algorithm-driven?

The lane is incredibly busy. We all know that there are too many DJs. That being said, if you are going to choose this path, choose it for the right reasons. Work hard, focus on yourself, learn to make music, network as you will need agents, and be careful of shady lawyers and managers.

What does the rest of 2025 hold for Paul Oakenfold? Do you have any projects, remixes or collaborations fans can look out for?

New music, new music, new music. Collaborations with London Grammar, Shaun Ryder, Macy Gray, and a 25-year anniversary remix of the Big Brother theme.

Follow Paul Oakenfold:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook