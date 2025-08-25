Armin van Buuren drops ‘A State Of Trance, Ibiza’ mix album

Armin van Buuren has dropped the 2025 edition of his A State Of Trance, Ibiza mix album series.

Packed with 42 groundbreaking tracks, the album is split into three immersive chapters; namely On The Beach, In The Club and Who’s Afraid Of 138?!.

Each chapter captures a different vibe and energy from his high-octane sets at Ushuaïa Ibiza this Summer. From sun-drenched chillouts to peak-time club anthems and mind-bending Trance, it’s a full-spectrum journey through the sounds shaking the White Isle.

This latest edition features a powerful lineup, including Armin’s own productions and explosive collaborations with Eli Brown, Martin Garrix, Mauro Picotto, Indira Paganotto and more.

