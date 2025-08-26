Jason Busteed shares new euphoric House anthem ‘Slip Away’

Lauded producer and DJ Jason Busteed has stepped into the spotlight once again with his radiant new track ‘Slip Away’.

Released via his own imprint Lefty Shades Records on 15 August, the single is a celebration of emotional, mental and physical release while also making the most of the present moment. The radiant House number features a striking blend of dance-pop, a heartening vocal along with deep emotional resonance.

Jason has over two decades of experience in the Irish underground music scene, and is renowned for focusing on his craft and not following the hype. ‘Slip Away’ is a beautiful culmination of the experience, knowledge and passion Jason has acquired over his two decade career. The track showcases his discerning ear, and evolution as an artist while still firmly holding its own as a timeless hit.

Speaking on the single, Jason Busteed shared; “‘Slip Away’ is about release — emotionally, mentally, even physically. It’s that desire to let go of the weight of everyday life and find a moment where you can just be. Whether you’re dancing, daydreaming, or driving at golden hour — I wanted the track to feel like freedom.”

