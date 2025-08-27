Dark Mode Light Mode
Spotify confirms looming subscription fee increase

August 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by AS Photography

It looks like Spotify is planning another increase in its subscription fees. The news comes after its co-president and chief business officer Alex Norström confirmed in an interview with the Financial Times that regular price adjustments are now a key part of Spotify’s long-term plan.

The increase forms part of a broader strategy which focuses on the introduction of new features and services. The company justifies the price increases by tying them to added value for users. 

Over the past year, Spotify has expanded its offerings beyond music; including audiobooks, exclusive podcasts and innovations like an AI-powered DJ tool. It also introduced new playlist tools that let users personalise music transitions. Additionally, Spotify is reportedly working on a new “superfan” tier, expected to cost an extra $6 per month, which would offer exclusive content from artists to dedicated fans.

Spotify currently boasts 276 million paying subscribers and around 700 million monthly active users worldwide. 

August 27, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

August 27, 2025
