Burning Man attendee airlifted after suspected electrocution

Burning Man has been inundated with chaotic weather over the last few days. From storms, lightning, to extremely high winds which toppled structures, the desert festival has experienced an array of highly severe weather conditions.

The latest disaster includes an attendee being airlifted from the festival on Tuesday, 26 August, as he experienced possible electrocution after stepping into a puddle during a storm.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s office said that emergency crews responded, and concluded that the man needed advanced medical care. Burning Man has not commented on this particular incident, however they have shared weather updates and warnings on their X account and traffic dashboard.

The latest update posted 10hours ago said: “ The Black Rock City entrance gate is temporarily closed due to precipitation falling in Black Rock City. If you’re in BRC, take care of your camps and let your neighbors know. If you’re in Reno, you may travel to Black Rock City but be prepared to wait. Drive carefully, obey all traffic laws, and respect our neighbors as you pass through Wadsworth, Nixon, Empire, and Gerlach. If you need to pull over, do so safely. Travel time into the event site may take several hours. Plan your travel accordingly. If you are in Black Rock City, continue to be safe and keep all cables, plugs, and generators dry and covered. Never run a generator or powered gear sitting in water. Continue to check the BRC Dashboard for live updates.”

Burning Man is taking place from 24 August until 1 September at the infamous Black Rock Desert in Nevada, U.S.