Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Burning Man attendee airlifted after suspected electrocution
Ray Volpe announces release date for his debut album ‘FOREVER VOLPETRON’

Ray Volpe announces release date for his debut album ‘FOREVER VOLPETRON’

August 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Ray Volpe / Ray Volpe Facebook

Dubstep icon Ray Volpe is gearing up to release his debut album, FOREVER VOLPETRON on 12 September

The news was announced yesterday on Ray’s social media, where he excitedly shared; “i can finally say… my debut album “FOREVER, VOLPETRON” arrives on SEPTEMBER 12TH!!! 

The album will include 16 tracks, some of which are brand new, while there will also be some old favorites. The album features collaborations with the likes of Sullivan King, Adventure Club and TYNAN. Pre-save the album HERE

Advertisement

In addition to the album, Ray will embark on an album tour across North America from 17, October 2025 until 13, March 2026, with more dates to be announced. The headline tour kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia and will see him make stops in cities like New York, Dallas and Toronto. 

Get your tickets for the tour HERE

Ray Volpe Album Tour Poster / Ray Volpe Facebook

Follow Ray Volpe:

SpotifyInstagramFacebook

August 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Burning Man attendee airlifted after suspected electrocution

August 28, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You