Ray Volpe announces release date for his debut album ‘FOREVER VOLPETRON’

Dubstep icon Ray Volpe is gearing up to release his debut album, FOREVER VOLPETRON on 12 September.

The news was announced yesterday on Ray’s social media, where he excitedly shared; “i can finally say… my debut album “FOREVER, VOLPETRON” arrives on SEPTEMBER 12TH!!!

The album will include 16 tracks, some of which are brand new, while there will also be some old favorites. The album features collaborations with the likes of Sullivan King, Adventure Club and TYNAN. Pre-save the album HERE

In addition to the album, Ray will embark on an album tour across North America from 17, October 2025 until 13, March 2026, with more dates to be announced. The headline tour kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia and will see him make stops in cities like New York, Dallas and Toronto.

Get your tickets for the tour HERE

