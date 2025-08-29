Dark Mode Light Mode
RANI’s Colors: A new chapter from one of EDM’s most resonant voices [Interview]
SOM.1 unveils ‘Overmoon’ a bold new sonic offering 
Tomorrowland Brasil shares set times

SOM.1 unveils ‘Overmoon’ a bold new sonic offering 

August 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
SOM.1 / Courtesy PR

Following the release of their groundbreaking debut singleAkua’, French electronic duo SOM.1 return today with Overmoon’, released via their imprint AWO Records.

‘Overmoon’ is a striking and emotionally charged second installment in their three-part series. The Breaks-inspired track deepens and expands the duo’s sonic identity by delivering a visceral blend of raw textures and evocative soundscapes. The track is shaped by the brilliant sampling of Snoh Alegra’s hit ‘DO 4 LOVE’, which adds an air of warmth and vulnerability to the single. 

Opening with harmonic tension and catapulted by Breakbeat rhythms along with soul-infused vocals, ‘Overmoon’ showcases a comprehensive, full body listening experience. While the pads and synths evolve slowly, they set the foundation for a climactic break powered by drums and a seething, sub-heavy bassline.

Advertisement

SOM.1 continues to blur the lines between the physical and the ethereal, pushing boundaries with a sound that’s intimate yet all-embracing. With past affiliations on labels like R&S Records and Laurent Garnier’s imprint Cod3 QR, SOM.1 brings an uncompromising and radical artistic vision to every release. ‘Overmoon’ not only sets the tone for what’s to come, but also heightens anticipation for their upcoming debut album.

Stream ‘Overmoon’ below:

 

Follow SOM.1:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookSoundCloud

