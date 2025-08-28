RANI’s Colors: A new chapter from one of EDM’s most resonant voices [Interview]

With a voice that’s spellbinding and emotionally rich, RANI has become one of the most streamed singer-songwriters in the Netherlands and a rapidly rising star on the global stage. Her breakout moment was a product of high-profile collaborations with names like Sam Feldt on ‘Post Malone’, David Guetta on ‘Get Together’ and R3HAB on the mega-hit ‘Believe (Shooting Stars)’.

With over 3.5 million monthly Spotify listeners and a billion streams to her name, RANI has proven that authenticity and trusting your inner-voice are key ingredients to making a visceral impact. Her new album Colors is testament to this, as it’s her most vulnerable and raw solo body of work to date. Colors showcases RANI’s unrivalled talent and passion like never before, and sets an unshakeable foundation for a flourishing solo career.

The album’s opening track ‘Amen’ went viral on TikTok with over 40 million views, further proving her influence and ability to connect deeply with her audience. RANI is now gearing up for her Colors tour, which will see her perform across four dates in the Netherlands, kicking off from 11 October.

In our interview with RANI, she discusses what Colors means to her both artistically and personally, she reveals more about her upcoming Colors tour and what else she’s got in store for 2025.

Congratulations on the release of your album Colors! The title itself holds so much power, can you tell us why you chose this title and what it means to you personally and artistically?

Thank you! Thank you so much! I chose Colors because it represents the full palette of who I am, both personally and artistically. This album is me; fully, honestly, and unapologetically. I want to show all of my true colors. Each song carries a different shade of emotion, from vulnerability and heartbreak to joy, confidence, and growth. By pouring every part of myself into this project, I wanted to create something that not only reflects my own journey but also empowers others to embrace theirs. My hope is that listeners find strength in these songs, see pieces of themselves within them, and realize they’re never alone in their emotions.

How did your approach to songwriting and the overall creative process shift or evolve with this album, compared to your previous album 396?

With 396, I was still figuring out my voice and experimenting with who I wanted to be as an artist. With Colors, my process became much more intentional and personal. I dug deeper into my emotions, trusted my instincts, and allowed myself to be vulnerable in ways I hadn’t before. I also pushed myself creatively, trying new sounds, challenging my vocal range, and being more hands-on in every step of the process.

But something that has never changed is that I always write my songs from real-life experiences, with the intention of making people feel understood and less alone. At the heart of it, my music has always been about connection—and Colors just takes that to an even deeper level.​​

Which song do you resonate with the most on Colors and why?

I think the song I resonate with most is ‘Amen’. It was the first track I shared on TikTok, and when I saw how much it meant to people, it reminded me why I make music in the first place, to help others feel less alone. The song itself is about my own struggle to believe in myself and hold on to hope, and when people connected with it, their support gave me strength too. In that moment, I realized I wasn’t alone in my emotions either. That connection inspired me to give back, and it became a big reason why I wanted to create this album.

As someone with a rich multicultural background, how has this shaped your artistic journey since you first emerged until now with the release of Colors?

My background is naturally a part of me, so of course it’s shaped who I am and my music too. But I’ve always just followed what feels true to me, and that’s what really drives my artistry. I’ve been drawn to R&B and pop from the start, and those influences have always guided the sounds I gravitate toward. The different cultural layers I grew up with give me perspective, but I’ve never felt the need to fit into one box. With Colors, all of that comes together, it’s me embracing every side of myself while creating from a place that feels fully authentic.

You’re one of the most successful singer-songwriters in the global EDM scene. Looking back, has your definition of success shifted at all since you first started in music?

When I first started, I didn’t really understand what the numbers, streams, followers, charts, actually meant. Over time, I realized that what matters most is how my music connects with people, making them feel heard, understood, and that they can take something meaningful from a song. The numbers are just a reflection of that connection, not the goal itself. For me, success is knowing my music has an impact and resonates with people in a real, personal way.

Tell us about a collaboration that really challenged you, and positively impacted your growth as an artist?

I’ve had the honor of working with so many talented people, and every collaboration has meant a lot to me. The one that really stands out, though, is working with Sam Feldt on our ‘Post Malone’. It was one of my first ever sessions as a songwriter, and being part of that gave me so much confidence. It was the moment I realized that this dream of mine was actually becoming a reality, and it pushed me to grow as an artist and trust my voice in the studio.

After a couple of EDM successes, I ended up in a session that was supposed to be for a dance track. But the producer, who is now my manager, asked if I wanted to write something for myself, for my own project. That had been my biggest dream, and we went for it. Together with two amazing songwriters, Matthijs de Ronden and Will Knox, we created something that felt like me. Every session after that, we kept writing songs that truly reflected who I am, and those became my first album, 396.

From there, doors opened for me to collaborate outside the Netherlands as well. I’ve been writing a lot in Stockholm, Berlin, and London lately, and I love that part of my job, meeting people from all over the world and letting their perspectives inspire me. Those experiences keep pushing me to grow, both as a songwriter and as an artist.

You’re about to embark on your Colors tour! What has been the most challenging part of preparing for the tour and what has been the most fulfilling?

Honestly, preparing for this tour has been such a journey, and I’ve loved it from the very beginning to where we are now. Live shows have always been so important to me, that’s where everything comes together in my eyes. Last October, I had my very first headline show, and it was incredible. I was so so so nervous and insecure going into it. I had never played a show where people actually bought tickets to see me. But I pushed through and learned that I can really trust the people around me. I’m lucky to have such an amazing team, my band is insanely good, and from my singing coach to my manager and tour manager, everyone makes sure I can just get on stage and do my thing.

The most fulfilling part was seeing people sing along, connect with the songs, and create memories with me that I’ll never forget. Now I absolutely can’t wait to bring that feeling on tour and experience it all over again.

If your younger self heard Colors today, what do you think she would feel or say?

Honestly, I think my younger self wouldn’t believe it. She would be so proud, and probably think it’s insane that we first of all actually became an artist. That the biggest passion in our life, the thing I could always fall back on, is now what I get to do for a living. And not only that, but that people actually connect with it, love the music, and love my voice. I think she’d be amazed that the songs we used to write could one day reach so many people around the world. Most of all, I think she’d feel reassured, knowing that all the doubts and struggles along the way were worth it, because they led to this moment.

What do you hope your fans take away from Colors?

I think I’ve touched on this already, but what I really hope people take away from Colors is a sense of connection, that they feel heard, less alone in their emotions, and maybe even find some strength in the songs. At the end of the day, that’s what this album is about: staying true to yourself and embracing your own true colors.

What else do you have in store for the rest of 2025? Can we expect some more collaborations or releases?

I definitely have more music coming this year! I love working on my own projects, but I’m also really excited about collaborations, for example in the dance world, which has always felt like home to me. At the same time, I’m exploring different genres and pushing myself in new directions vocally. So yes, more releases, more collabs, more live shows and definitely more ways of showing different sides of myself through music.

