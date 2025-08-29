Tomorrowland Brasil shares set times

Tomorrowland Brasil is back and bigger than ever for its 2025 edition. Taking place from 10 – 12 October at the Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo, festival-goers can expect over 150 artists sprawled across six stages.

The lineup features a powerhouse of Brazilian talent, including Alok, ANNA, Vintage Culture and Cat Dealers, along with other heavyweights like I Hate Models, Shimza, Alesso and Nico Moreno.

This year’s theme is LIFE, and the main stage serves as a dazzling prequel to the iconic 2016 “Elixir of Life” concept, setting the tone for a magical weekend. Festival-goers can catch global superstars like Nervo, deadmau5 and David Guetta on Friday, followed by Axwell and Dimitri Vegas on Saturday. The grand finale on Sunday will see Steve Aoki and Alesso light up the stage with closing sets.

Additionally, Tomorrowland Brasil will debut the Crystal Garden stage which will showcase acts like Green Velvet, MEDUZA and James Hype. The underground favorite CORE stage will showcase the finest in House and Techno with Avalon Emerson, Mind Against and more. The Freedom Stage also returns this year, with heavy-hitters like Miss Monique and I Hate Models on the bill.

Check out the full lineup timetable HERE

Follow Tomorrowland Brasil:

Website – Instagram – Facebook