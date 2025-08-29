Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
SOM.1 unveils ‘Overmoon’ a bold new sonic offering 
Tomorrowland Brasil shares set times
Layton Giordani launches House and Techno imprint MADMINDS

Tomorrowland Brasil shares set times

August 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Tomorrowland Brasil / Tomorrowland Brasil Facebook

Tomorrowland Brasil is back and bigger than ever for its 2025 edition. Taking place from 10 – 12 October at the Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo, festival-goers can expect over 150 artists sprawled across six stages.

The lineup features a powerhouse of Brazilian talent, including Alok, ANNA, Vintage Culture and Cat Dealers, along with other heavyweights like I Hate Models, Shimza, Alesso and Nico Moreno

This year’s theme is LIFE, and the main stage serves as a dazzling prequel to the iconic 2016 “Elixir of Life” concept, setting the tone for a magical weekend. Festival-goers can catch global superstars like Nervo, deadmau5 and David Guetta on Friday, followed by Axwell and Dimitri Vegas on Saturday. The grand finale on Sunday will see Steve Aoki and Alesso light up the stage with closing sets.

Advertisement

Additionally, Tomorrowland Brasil will debut the Crystal Garden stage which will showcase acts like Green Velvet, MEDUZA and James Hype. The underground favorite CORE stage will showcase the finest in House and Techno with Avalon Emerson, Mind Against and more. The Freedom Stage also returns this year, with heavy-hitters like Miss Monique and I Hate Models on the bill. 

Check out the full lineup timetable HERE

Follow Tomorrowland Brasil:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook

August 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

SOM.1 unveils ‘Overmoon’ a bold new sonic offering 

August 29, 2025
Next Post

Layton Giordani launches House and Techno imprint MADMINDS

August 29, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You