Thaylo soars with his awe-inspiring EP ‘Drown In Your Eyes’ 

French electronic producer Thaylo is making noise on the global scene with the release of his deeply emotive EP Drown In Your Eyes.

Released today, via PLAYY. Records, the 5-track EP showcases Thaylo’s innovative touch and discerning ear like never before. The focus track, ‘Last Forever’ is a celestial escape, drawing the listener in with its heightened tension and enigmatic atmosphere. It’s a masterclass in melodic textures, layering and deft sound design, all while holding space for emotional resonance to pour throughout the single.

His previously released singles from the EP, ‘Let Me Be’ and ‘Save Your Tears’, received support from the likes of When We Dip and House Music With Love. Both of the aforementioned tracks illustrate Thaylo’s evolution as an artist, and the scope of his musical landscape.

The rest of the EP unfolds like a cinematic masterpiece, from the vibrant warmth of ‘One Life’, to the melancholic haze of the title track, and finally the transcendental essence of the closing track ‘Last Forever’.

Drown In Your Eyes was mixed, produced and mastered by Thaylo himself, and heralds a brand new chapter for the multitalented artist. Citing Thaylo as a “rising artist” does not do him any justice. Thaylo is much more than an artist that’s still finding their footing, he’s soaring and this EP is his perch.

Thaylo divulged:“For a while now, I’ve been exploring the use of my voice in my tracks. This EP marks the first time I’ll release a complete project featuring my own vocals. I discovered that when I sing on my own music, something special happens—a unique and more authentic mood emerges. This was the starting point for the creation of my EP: combining this newfound vibe with my signature universe, which blends melodic tones and electronic synths. To me, this EP embodies the perfect balance between sadness and hope. I’ve always believed that, as humans, we constantly navigate these two emotions. Capturing this interplay and expressing it through my music felt deeply important to share.”

Stream the EP below:

Drown In Your Eyes EP Tracklist:

Drown In Your Eyes

Let Me Be

Save Your Tears

One Life

Last Forever

Thaylo’s Upcoming Shows:

31st October: The Grand Social, Dublin

