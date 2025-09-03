Dark Mode Light Mode
Murder investigation underway as deceased body found at Burning Man
SOLOMUN to light up London’s Alexandra Palace next year

September 3, 2025
SOLOMUN just announced that he will be headlining the iconic Alexandra Palace in London on 7 February, 2026

This latest date follows a string of epic sets at some of Europe’s most legendary landmarks, including a five-hour set at the Old Royal Naval College, to performances at the Château de Chantilly, Théâtre Antique d’Orange, the Royal Palace of Belgium as well as the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Alexandra Palace is renowned for its Victorian heritage and reputation as one of Europe’s premier concert venues. It’s a space that has previously welcomed the likes of Chase & Status, David Guetta, Dom Dolla, Fred Again.. and more. 

Pre-sales opens on 4 September, click HERE to register.

