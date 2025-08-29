Layton Giordani launches House and Techno imprint MADMINDS

House and Techno mastermind, Layton Giordani has launched his own record label MADMINDS.

The news dropped on his social media accounts this week, with the launch of the New York-based label marking a new era for Layton’s career which spans over a decade. On Instagram, Layton shared with pride that the label has been in the works for sometime; “my own record label. this has been a long time coming. i’m a big believer in things happening naturally and after making music for 15 years it begins. a new york based house and techno label at heart reaching to unlock and innovate our music. i present to you.. madminds. so excited for this journey.. will you join me? 🗝️”

So far, there’s been no word on upcoming releases or artists that’ll join the MADMINDS roster, but what we do know is that the label is an exciting addition to the global House and Techno scenes.

