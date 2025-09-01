Avi Sic and Nessø team up on the simmering single ‘Need No Light’ featuring KXNE

Rising producer and DJ Avi Sic, has joined forces with with Nessø and KXNE, on the peak-time heavy-hitter ‘Need No Light’, released on Don Diablo’s trailblazing imprint HEXAGON.

‘Need No Light’ is a dark, brooding single with a throbbing bassline and enticing rhythm. Crafted with razor-sharp precision, ‘Need No Light’ is the perfect peak-time tool for those high-octane moments on the dancefloor. ‘Need No Light’ holds nothing back, and is a brilliant showcase of the power and impact of collaboration.

This is the second time Avi Sic has worked with Belgian producer Nessø, with the first being on their 2024 single ‘Bad Habit’, while Avi Sic has also worked with UK rap artist KXNE on the 2023 single ‘Acid On My Tongue’. Avi Sic’s steadily growing discography has already received support from the likes of electronic heavyweights Benny Benassi and Nicky Romero, while she’s also recently lit up stages at Beyond Wonderland and Chicago Pride Fest.

Stream ‘Need No Light’ below:

Follow Avi Sic:

Spotify – Instagram – Website

Follow Nessø:

Spotify – Instagram - Beatport

Follow KXNE:

Website – Spotify – Instagram

Follow HEXAGON:

Beatport – Website – Instagram