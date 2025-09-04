Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
SOLOMUN to light up London’s Alexandra Palace next year
Eternal NYE adds Zeds Dead, Mersiv & more to the lineup

Eternal NYE adds Zeds Dead, Mersiv & more to the lineup

September 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by Vishnu R Nair via Pexels

Eternal NYE 2025 has officially unveiled its full, jaw-dropping lineup, and it’s nothing short of explosive. The two-day festival is set to take place from 30 – 31 December at the Orlando Amphitheater in Florida. 

The festival promises to deliver earth-shaking bass, mind-bending visuals and an unforgettable production experience. With the Phase 2 lineup now revealed, the roster is officially stacked. Joining previously announced stars like GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, INZO and Wreckno, the festival now welcomes Zeds Dead, Mersiv, and EAZYBAKED onto the main stage. Festival-goers can also expect epic performances from rising acts like 4D b2b Novuh, Blaow and Lotus Tape

With next-level stage design, mesmerizing art installations, and an atmosphere fuelled by community and connection, this celebration is built to leave a lasting mark on 2025. Get your tickets HERE

Advertisement
Eternal Festival Lineup

Follow ETERNAL NYE:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook

September 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

SOLOMUN to light up London’s Alexandra Palace next year

September 3, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You