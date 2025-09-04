Eternal NYE adds Zeds Dead, Mersiv & more to the lineup

Eternal NYE 2025 has officially unveiled its full, jaw-dropping lineup, and it’s nothing short of explosive. The two-day festival is set to take place from 30 – 31 December at the Orlando Amphitheater in Florida.

The festival promises to deliver earth-shaking bass, mind-bending visuals and an unforgettable production experience. With the Phase 2 lineup now revealed, the roster is officially stacked. Joining previously announced stars like GRiZ, Liquid Stranger, INZO and Wreckno, the festival now welcomes Zeds Dead, Mersiv, and EAZYBAKED onto the main stage. Festival-goers can also expect epic performances from rising acts like 4D b2b Novuh, Blaow and Lotus Tape.

With next-level stage design, mesmerizing art installations, and an atmosphere fuelled by community and connection, this celebration is built to leave a lasting mark on 2025. Get your tickets HERE

Follow ETERNAL NYE:

Website – Instagram – Facebook