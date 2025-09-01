Skrillex to headline Lollapalooza 2026 in Chile, Brazil, Argentina

Dark Mode Light Mode
Avi Sic and Nessø team up on the simmering single ‘Need No Light’ featuring KXNE
September 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Skrillex / Facebook

Lollapalooza is turning up the heat in 2026, with their South American instalments and Skrillex at the forefront. 

Skrillex will headline Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil next year! After redefining the Lollapalooza Perry’s Stage in Chicago with his epic “Sonny’s Stage” takeover in 2024, the dubstep legend is gearing up to ignite South America with his explosive sound. 

Joining him is Kygo, whose tropical house vibes are tailor-made for massive festival moments. Together, they’re leading an electronic wave that’s reshaping Lollapalooza’s sound across South America.

Taking place from 13 – 15 March 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile, then rolling into São Paulo from 20 – 22 March 2026, each festival promises to be an unforgettable experience. The rest of the lineups include Peggy Gou, Ben Böhmer, and 2Hollis, Lorde, Tyler the Creator and Lewis Capaldi, plus viral sparkle from pop-electronic acts like Addison Rae and HorsegiirL.

Get your tickets HERE

