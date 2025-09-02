Murder investigation underway as deceased body found at Burning Man

A murder investigation is underway following the discovery of a man’s body at Burning Man on Saturday, 30 August. According to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found dead around 9:14 PM, just as the iconic burning of the wooden effigy was set to begin.

An attendee alerted authorities after finding the man lying in a pool of blood. Deputies confirmed that the man was already deceased, and his body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis.

Law enforcement believes the incident was an isolated crime but has urged attendees to remain alert. Additionally, Burning Man organizers emphasised community safety and advised participants not to interfere with the investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but Sheriff Jerry Allen stated that more information will be shared as the investigation develops.

While this is the first suspected homicide in Burning Man’s history, there have been eight other deaths reported at the festival since 1996, including two in 2023 and 2024.