New York producer ASTOR drops astronomical new single ‘Stars’

September 5, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
ASTOR / Image credit: Ashish Nagi

Rising New York-based electronic producer ASTOR released his latest single, ‘Stars’, on 5 September. The new track follows a wave of groundbreaking releases, including his 2025 hit ‘Holding Tight’, which marked his debut on Revealed Radar, a sub-label of Hardwell’s pioneering Revealed Recordings

ASTOR continues to shine with his bold, extravagant sound which has garnered him more than 3.2 million streams across platforms. Additionally, he has opened for the likes of EDM icons like Nicky Romero, Hardwell and Sam Feldt

‘Stars’ captures a more vulnerable and emotionally stirring side of his sound, while retaining his euphoric, festival-ready energy. ASTOR delivers a heartfelt dance anthem driven by uplifting synths, intricate sound design, and powerful vocals that explore the emotional risk of falling for someone. It’s a valiant and captivating addition to his growing discography, and a clear signal of even bigger things to come.

Advertisement

Speaking on the single ASTOR revealed; Stars brought me back to the sound that first made me fall in love with dance music — soaring, euphoric builds balanced with raw, emotional breaks that let the crowd lose themselves in the moment. That kind of roller coaster ride is something I love to create in not only my individual tracks but also my sets.”

Stream ‘Stars’ below:

 

Follow ASTOR:

September 5, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

