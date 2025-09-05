Lipless shares transcendental debut album ‘State Of Mind’

GRAMMY-nominated producer and DJ, Lipless has unveiled his staggering debut album State Of Mind today, via Enhanced Music’s progressive imprint Colorize.

The Australian artist exhibits a refined sonic palette along with unmatched creative depth across the striking 14-track album. Notably, State Of Mind features a collaboration with electronic music luminary Kaskade on the phenomenal title track. Their connection dates back over a decade, when Lipless sent Kaskade demos to his MySpace inbox. Their connection grew as Kaskade offered guidance and assisted Lipless with relocating to Los Angeles in 2014, and in 2016 they worked on their first collaboration which was a remix of Ry X’s ‘Only’ earning Lipless a GRAMMY nomination.

The album is undoubtedly a testament to Lipless’s growth, as well as his collaborative spirit. The first track to drop from the album was the serene, progressive house number ‘Incomplete’, which features TMPST, Jordan Grace, and Maynørr. ‘State Of Mind’ with Kaskade was the second single released in the album rollout, and feels like a warm hug from a long lost friend. The track’s delicate vocals narrate a story of gratitude, while the immaculate production underscores feelings of bliss and peace. The album’s opening track ‘Alive’ was the third single to be unveiled. ‘Alive’ is absolutely breathtaking and emotionally poignant, and features the silken vocals of emerging vocalist Tishmal. The single sets an unshakeable foundation for the rest of the album to unfold organically, and commands a visceral response from the listener.

The album’s focus track, ‘Fly Away’ featuring Linney captures a lighter, brighter side of his sound. From the soaring synths, to the evocative melody and immaculate sound design, ‘Fly Away’ is a beautiful ode to the freedom and relief that’s experienced after heartbreak.

State of Mind is a triumphant offering from Lipless. It’s hard to believe that this is his debut album as his sound is incredibly realised and thorough. The album is an undeniable masterpiece from beginning to end, and will entice fans of Lane 8, Kaskade and PRAANA.

