Whethan announces new project ‘WAREHOUSE.WAVS’ releasing this month

Australian dubstep phenom Whethan just announced that he’ll be dropping a new project this month titled WAREHOUSE.WAVS.

The offering will consist of remixes that he’s been playing out recently, as well as some unreleased heat. Over the Summer, Whethan has performed at festivals like Electric Forest, and Lightning in A Bottle where he showcased iconic remixes of Doechii’s hit ‘Nissan Altima’, Disco Lines and Tinashe’s collab ‘No Broke Boys’ as well as F.L.Y’s 2009 classic ‘Swag Surfin’.

On social media Whethan shared; “I’m hyped to announce I’ll be releasing a project this month called WAREHOUSE.WAVS, a collection of all the remixes I’ve been working on plus some unreleased. Original music is coming very soon, and I’ll be teasing a bunch of it at the next shows. I might be popping up in your city sooner than you think so keep an eye out. I just want to say thank you for everything. This has been the most love and support I’ve ever felt online. With that has also come plenty of hate, but the way y’all have held me down has made it all worth it ❤️”

Whethan’s career spans almost a decade, and he’s renowned as the youngest producer to release on Australian label Future Classic. He has performed at major festivals all over the globe, including Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza and Coachella.

