[UNVRS] announces season closing party lineup with Black Coffee, Peggy Gou & more!

September 8, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
[UNVRS] / [UNVRS] Facebook

The awe-inspiring debut season of [UNVRS] will reach its epic finale on Sunday, 12 October, marking the end of a historic first chapter in electronic music history. 

For its first-ever closing party, [UNVRS] is pulling out all the stops with a powerhouse lineup featuring ANOTR, Anyma, Black Coffee, Peggy Gou, Rampa, Salomé Le Chat and Vintage Culture.

The closing party will also see three monumental debuts at [UNVRS], which includes Black Coffee, Rampa and Peggy Gou. As [UNVRS] unleashes the full force of its world-class visual and audio technology, the venue will transform into a futuristic wonderland.

Get your tickets HERE

 

