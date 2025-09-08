Dark Mode Light Mode
Vintage Culture will make his Singapore debut at ENL1GHT Festival in October

September 8, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Global sensation Vintage Culture is set to make his highly anticipated Singapore debut on 3 October.

The Brazilian will headline ENL1GHT Festival, hosted by RaveDAO at the iconic Pasir Panjang Power Station. The indoor venue has a capacity of 3,500 people, and is in fact a decommissioned power station which will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

The festival’s theme is “Be the spark that lights a thousand”, which echoes the charitable spirit of the festival too. With its Rave For Light initiative, the festival donates proceeds to those with vision impairments.

Advertisement

The rest of the lineup has yet to be revealed, however confirmed acts include the opening DJ EJ Missy and RaveDAO resident DJ Jiayu.     

September 8, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

