Techno meets faith in Padre Guilherme’s new EP ‘Veneremur Et Adoremus’

Padre Guilherme is the trailblazing artist that’s re-shaping the boundaries of sound and faith, with his innovative take on melodic techno. The producer and priest, unveiled his new EP Veneremur Et Adoremus, on 5 September via Lux Aeterna Records.

The magical two-track EP features collaborations with Italian electronic duo Ebmath, vocalist Liliana Sofia Coelho as well as the Pequenos Cantores de Amorim e de Laúndos children’s choir. Together, they reimagine classic sacred compositions through a contemporary melodic techno lens, delivering a superb offering that oozes reverence and soul.

The opening track on the EP is especially profound, as it’s a reimagining of the celestial track ‘Ave Maria’. With the remake, the tempo increases and a four-to-the-floor beat is introduced, along with cinematic synths. Liliana Sofia Coelho’s angelic vocals steal the show, and create a dramatic, atmospheric feel. With the second track, ‘Adoramus’ the energy heightens with its introspective yet bold nature. It illustrates Padre Guilherme’s dynamism, as well as his knack for dancefloor hits.

Revealing more on the EP Padre Guilherme said; “Veneremur Et Adoremus marks the beginning of an online label where faith and music meet in a completely new language for the Catholic Church — electronic music. This project is a prayer to God and to Mary, a bridge between centuries of sacred tradition and contemporary rhythms. My hope is that these tracks will inspire moments of gratitude, faith, hope, and peace — whether the listener is driving in the car or dancing in a club.”

Padre Guilherme has performed at major festivals such as Medusa Festival in Spain and Zamna Festival in Chile, as well as at iconic global landmarks like the Cristo Redentor in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He has rapidly ascended as a pioneer within the faith and melodic techno sphere with his revolutionary spirit and passion.

Stream Veneremur Et Adoremus below:

Follow Padre Guilherme:

Instagram – Facebook – TikTok

Follow Ebmath:

Instagram