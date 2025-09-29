Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Jaki Nelson teams up with ARAYA and She Was Silver on ‘New Home’
Astrality unveils a magical reimagining of Tommy Down’s hit ‘Mrs Blue’ 
Fred Again.. announces first USB002 show will take place in Glasgow with ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and HAAi

Astrality unveils a magical reimagining of Tommy Down’s hit ‘Mrs Blue’ 

September 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Astrality / Image credit: Piersaverio Pizzichemi

Rapidly rising electronic producer and DJ Astrality has shared an enthralling remix of singer-songwriter Tommy Down’s ‘Mrs Blue’. Released on 26 September via Declo Grey, the single exhibits a razor-sharp approach from Astrality, who morphs the original into a striking melodic house offering. 

The remix is underscored by a soothing rhythm section and interwoven with organ-laced textures, ideal for peak time moments. The emotional core of the original is held in place, as Astrality crafts the production around Tommy Down’s poignant vocals.

Sharing more on the remix, Astrality revealed; As soon as I heard the record I was very interested in giving it my own spin. The challenge was preserving and even accentuating the intense emotional delivery of Tommy’s vocals.”

Advertisement

Astrality is no newcomer to the scene, as he’s released music on labels like Tomorrowland Music, Armada, and Universal Music. He’s also performed at Tomorrowland Belgium 2024 and Nameless Festival. His remix of ‘Mrs Blue’ is another exceptional addition to his already profound discography.

Stream the remix below:

 

Follow Tommy Down:

WebsiteInstagramFacebookXSoundcloudTikTokYoutubeSpotify

Follow Astrality:

WebsiteInstagramSoundcloudYoutubeSpotify

 

September 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Jaki Nelson teams up with ARAYA and She Was Silver on ‘New Home’

September 29, 2025
Next Post

Fred Again.. announces first USB002 show will take place in Glasgow with ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and HAAi

September 29, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You