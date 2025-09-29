Astrality unveils a magical reimagining of Tommy Down’s hit ‘Mrs Blue’ 

Rapidly rising electronic producer and DJ Astrality has shared an enthralling remix of singer-songwriter Tommy Down’s ‘Mrs Blue’. Released on 26 September via Declo Grey, the single exhibits a razor-sharp approach from Astrality, who morphs the original into a striking melodic house offering.

The remix is underscored by a soothing rhythm section and interwoven with organ-laced textures, ideal for peak time moments. The emotional core of the original is held in place, as Astrality crafts the production around Tommy Down’s poignant vocals.

Sharing more on the remix, Astrality revealed; “As soon as I heard the record I was very interested in giving it my own spin. The challenge was preserving and even accentuating the intense emotional delivery of Tommy’s vocals.”

Astrality is no newcomer to the scene, as he’s released music on labels like Tomorrowland Music, Armada, and Universal Music. He’s also performed at Tomorrowland Belgium 2024 and Nameless Festival. His remix of ‘Mrs Blue’ is another exceptional addition to his already profound discography.

