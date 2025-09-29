Jaki Nelson teams up with ARAYA and She Was Silver on ‘New Home’

Jaki Nelson teams up with ARAYA and She Was Silver on ‘New Home’

Certified Platinum and Diamond artist Jaki Nelson has shared a powerful new offering, with ARAYA and She Was Silver, titled ‘New Home’. Released on 19 September via Haven Records, the single is a remarkable fusion of emotively-poignant songwriting and deftly layered sound design.

Driven by Jaki’s otherworldly vocals, ‘New Home’ explores grief and loss in an intentional, authentic manner. Additionally, the heart-wrenching vocal refrain; “I keep forgetting, you’re not around. I hear your voice, there’s no sound”, emphasizes the heartbreak and difficulty of coming to terms with the loss of a loved one.

The trio have done a magnificent job at balancing the track’s melancholic atmosphere with uplifting textures, through the use of vibrant pads, a steady, yet soothing beat and an enthralling melody.

The single is a finely tuned kaleidoscope of feeling, connection and vulnerability, while also holding space for strength and empowerment. ‘New Home’ is a beautiful addition to Jaki’s already profound discography, and illustrates her dynamism and artistic vision in a formidable manner.

Stream ‘New Home’ below:

Follow Jaki Nelson:

Website – Instagram – Spotify

Follow ARAYA:

Soundcloud – Instagram – Spotify

Follow She Was Silver:

Soundcloud – Instagram – Spotify