Jaki Nelson teams up with ARAYA and She Was Silver on ‘New Home’

September 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Jaki Nelson / Courtesy PR

Certified Platinum and Diamond artist Jaki Nelson has shared a powerful new offering, with ARAYA and She Was Silver, titled ‘New Home’. Released on 19 September via Haven Records, the single is a remarkable fusion of emotively-poignant songwriting and deftly layered sound design.

Driven by Jaki’s otherworldly vocals, ‘New Home’ explores grief and loss in an intentional, authentic manner. Additionally, the heart-wrenching vocal refrain; “I keep forgetting, you’re not around. I hear your voice, there’s no sound”, emphasizes the heartbreak and difficulty of coming to terms with the loss of a loved one. 

The trio have done a magnificent job at balancing the track’s melancholic atmosphere with uplifting textures, through the use of vibrant pads, a steady, yet soothing beat and an enthralling melody.

Advertisement

The single is a finely tuned kaleidoscope of feeling, connection and vulnerability, while also holding space for strength and empowerment. ‘New Home’ is a beautiful addition to Jaki’s already profound discography, and illustrates her dynamism and artistic vision in a formidable manner.   

Stream ‘New Home’ below:

 

Follow Jaki Nelson:

WebsiteInstagramSpotify 

Follow ARAYA:

SoundcloudInstagram –  Spotify 

Follow She Was Silver:

SoundcloudInstagramSpotify 

 

