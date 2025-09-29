Dark Mode Light Mode
Fred Again.. announces first USB002 show will take place in Glasgow with ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and HAAi
ILLENIUM adds more dates to Sphere residency

September 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Illenium / Illenium Facebook

Illenium is gearing up for a major series of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere. The shows are set to showcase music from his forthcoming album titled ODYSSEY. Originally announced as a six-show run in early March 2026, the anticipation and demand have led to additional performances being added.

To meet fan demand, Illenium has extended the ODYSSEY run with three more shows scheduled for April 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. This makes the Las Vegas residency one of his biggest shows to date! Tickets for all performances are currently available through his official website, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

September 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

