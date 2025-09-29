ILLENIUM adds more dates to Sphere residency

Illenium is gearing up for a major series of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere. The shows are set to showcase music from his forthcoming album titled ODYSSEY. Originally announced as a six-show run in early March 2026, the anticipation and demand have led to additional performances being added.

To meet fan demand, Illenium has extended the ODYSSEY run with three more shows scheduled for April 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. This makes the Las Vegas residency one of his biggest shows to date! Tickets for all performances are currently available through his official website, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

Follow Illenium:

Spotify – Facebook – Instagram – X