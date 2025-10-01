Dark Mode Light Mode
David Guetta reclaims his throne as World’s No. 1 DJ in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ’s Poll
October 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
David Guetta / David Guetta Facebook

Fourteen years after first claiming the crown, David Guetta has once again risen to the top. Named the World’s No. 1 DJ in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll for 2025, this marks the fifth time he’s claimed the award.

The French icon has had a whirlwind year, dropping over a dozen tracks and collaborating with the likes of MORTEN, Afrojack, Martin Garrix and Sia, proving that his ever-evolving sound and fearless creativity is as powerful as ever.

For the first time ever, the prestigious title was awarded live from Ibiza’s iconic superclub [UNVRS], making the moment as unforgettable as David Guetta’s legacy. Martin Garrix took the number 2 spot this year, while last year saw him at the top. Additionally, Charlotte de Witte was awarded the World’s number 1 Techno DJ and Armin van Buuren the World’s number 1 Trance DJ.

October 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

