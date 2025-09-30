Dark Mode Light Mode
A State Of Trance unveils first wave of artists for 25th anniversary festival

A State Of Trance unveils first wave of artists for 25th anniversary festival

September 30, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Armin van Buuren / ASOT Facebook

The first wave of artists for the 25th anniversary edition of A State Of Trance has been announced. 

Taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy from 27 – 28 February 2026, the milestone event will be headlined by ASOT founder Armin van Buuren, who’s set to deliver a five hour set. In addition, Armin will also join forces for an explosive B2B2B performance alongside Oliver Heldens and Maddix.

Joining the stacked lineup are trance heavyweights and fan favourites including Cosmic Gate, Rank 1, Hannah Laing, Aly & Fila, John O’Callaghan, Mauro Picotto as well as Laura van Dam

More acts will be revealed over the coming months, to secure your tickets click here 

September 30, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

September 30, 2025
