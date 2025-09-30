Glastonbury sets its sights on 2027 return after planned hiatus

Glastonbury Festival has officially revealed the dates for the next edition in 2027.

The festival will take place from 23 – 27 June 2027 at Worthy Farm, Somerset in the UK.

Following a sun-soaked celebration in the Somerset countryside this past June, the festival event will be taking a break in 2026. Festival organiser Emily Eavis previously announced that next year will be a “fallow year”, giving Worthy Farm a break and time to rest.

This tradition of taking a year off isn’t new. In fact, the last scheduled fallow year was back in 2018. There were no festivals in 2020 and 2021 due to covid, however Emily has described the upcoming break as “overdue.”

