Sub Zero Project reveal release date for ‘BRACE FOR IMPACT’ with Hardwell

Hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project, announced the official release date for their collaborative single with Hardwell aptly titled ‘BRACE FOR IMPACT’.

The single will drop on Friday, 3 October via Hardwell’s legendary label Revealed Recordings. ‘BRACE FOR IMPACT’ has been doing the rounds during the duo’s sets, namely at their recent performance at Tomorrowland Belgium where Hardwell joined them on stage. The monstrous track features vocals from none other than global hype-man Lil Jon, which adds another layer of chaos to the already colossal sound design.

