David Guetta reclaims his throne as World's No. 1 DJ in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ’s Poll
Sub Zero Project reveal release date for ‘BRACE FOR IMPACT’ with Hardwell
Daniel Ek announces transition from Spotify CEO to Executive Chairman

Sub Zero Project reveal release date for ‘BRACE FOR IMPACT’ with Hardwell

October 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Sub Zero Project x Hardwell / Sub Zero Project Facebook

Hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project, announced the official release date for their collaborative single with Hardwell aptly titled ‘BRACE FOR IMPACT’.

The single will drop on Friday, 3 October via Hardwell’s legendary label Revealed Recordings. ‘BRACE FOR IMPACT’ has been doing the rounds during the duo’s sets, namely at their recent performance at Tomorrowland Belgium where Hardwell joined them on stage. The monstrous track features vocals from none other than global hype-man Lil Jon, which adds another layer of chaos to the already colossal sound design.

The single is available for pre-order here

Follow Sub Zero Project:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

Follow Hardwell:

 Spotify – X – Instagram – TikTok – Facebook

October 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

