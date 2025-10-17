PHANTASM drops blistering bass house track ‘Bout Dat’

Electronic music trailblazer, PHANTASM dropped a scintillating new single on London-based label Bite This!

Released on 10 October, ‘Bout Dat’ highlights PHANTASM’s unique sonic blueprint and creative approach to his productions. The bass house number has an inescapable groove and high-octane energy, featuring elements of breaks and other bass music mutations. The track features a stringent bassline, hyperactive synths and a stirring vocal sample that evokes excitement and anticipation. ‘Bout Dat’ has already garnered support from the likes of Nostalgix and Jauz, further cementing its impact and dynamism.

Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, PHANTASM has crafted a phenomenal career so far. He has multiple top 100 releases on Beatport, support from industry heavyweights like Baauer, Ghastly, Nitti Gritti and Crankdat as well as more than 1.5 million streams across platforms. PHANTASM is currently on his Fall tour, which kicked off in September at Breakaway Festival, and will see him make further stops in Denver, Philadelphia as well as Boston.

Undeniably one to keep a close eye on, PHANTASM continues to refine and evolve his sound and creative direction.

