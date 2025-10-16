Lawsuit filed to end large-scale events at Pyramids of Giza

A lawsuit filed by the Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights (ECESR) could put an end to large-scale performances at the Pyramids of Giza.

The lawsuit states that these large-scale events are putting the structural integrity of the pyramids at risk. The lawsuit was submitted on behalf of Egyptologist Dr. Monica Hanna, tour guide Sally Salah El-Din as well as lawyer Malek Adly, who state that the use of lasers, sound systems and other heavy production equipment are a major risk to the pyramids overall structural integrity.

Additionally, they state that the intense vibrations from the sound systems and the use of non-compliant laser lighting not only endanger the site, but violate international standards for heritage conservation. Lately there have been a slew of events hosted at the Pyramids of Giza, most recently Anyma performed to 15 000 people at the foot of the Pyramids on 10 October. Tïesto is also scheduled to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in December.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated.