Ultra Taiwan shares full lineup with Martin Garrix, Laidback Luke, Steve Aoki and more

October 16, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Ultra Taiwan / Ultra Taiwan Facebook

Ultra Taiwan is set to return to Taipei’s Dajia Riverside Park on 1 November.

The full lineup was just unveiled, and features a powerful presence of global EDM superstars. The headliners include prominent Dutch DJs like Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Laidback Luke and Oliver Heldens, along with US producer and DJ Steve Aoki

Headliners for the RESISTANCE stage include Deborah De Luca and HI-LO, as well as Miami’s Kasia. Ultra Taiwan has taken place since 2018 and has grown into a prominent attraction in the capital of Taiwan. Secure your tickets HERE

