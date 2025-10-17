Yellow Claw unleash 10-year anniversary edition of seminal album ‘Blood For Mercy’

Dutch duo Yellow Claw are celebrating a decade of their groundbreaking album ‘Blood For Mercy’, with an iconic 10 year anniversary edition, which dropped today via Mad Decent.

The original album was also released on Diplo’s imprint Mad Decent, and featured 16 tracks. It included collaborations with the legendary Barrington Levy, hip hop phenom Pusha T, singer-songwriter extraordinaire Becky G and Dancehall heavyweight Beenie Man. The album also hit #1 on Billboard‘s Heat Seekers Chart and Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart, while it also won an Edison Award, which is basically the Dutch equivalent of a GRAMMY-Award.

The album was inspired by the likes of Flosstradamus, RL Grime and Skrillex, and proved that Yellow Claw weren’t just SoundCloud producers. Now, with trap experiencing a global revival, it feels like a full circle moment for the pair, and just the right time for them to unleash the album’s anniversary edition.

With the 19-track anniversary edition, all the tracks have been remastered and two new remixes have been added. The album cements Yellow Claw’s influence in the bass and trap arena, showcasing their prolific impact on the scene all these years later.

Sharing more on the album and their breakout moment, Yellow Claw divulged; “Many of the songs on ‘Blood For Mercy’ are a testament to the time we came up when the trap genre was first making waves and inspired us greatly. It was first done in the US, and from that moment on, it was our goal to go there. It all started when we saw the DJs there play our songs. Not long after, we got booked to play shows ourselves. That was just off of our Soundcloud stuff. When we got our break, we focused on doing a full album to show people we were more than just Soundcloud producers and be able to make a full body of work.”

The duo continued, and explained the importance of following their instincts at the time; “It’s good to note that at this time, the only thing you heard in clubs and festivals was big room house. That’s what it was all about. People at labels even told us: “why don’t you make big room? It’s much easier to get big.” But we followed our hearts instead and did what we thought was fucking cool. And yes, that was very, very new and insecure, but it was more exciting than following the herd. Now it’s been almost 10 years, and around the time its anniversary comes up, the genre is making a huge comeback. Young trap artists are emerging and getting big. We did 6 huge b2b shows with Flosstradamus, paying homage to the genre back in 2024, plus we are gearing up for a full trap North America tour in March 2026.”

Stream the album below:

