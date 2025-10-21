Sterling Angel unleashes menacing single ‘World Is Mine’

Sterling Angel has made a potent comeback with his latest offering ‘World Is Mine’. The dark, brooding yet compelling single highlights Sterling’s stark innovative fervour.

The track has an inescapable grit and industrial atmosphere, and feels like it could easily be part of the soundtrack to a dystopian, cyberpunk movie. ‘World Is Mine’ features distinct influences from dark Trance and Techno. Underscored by a behemoth bassline and sharp, excitable synths, along with a ghostly vocal refrain, Sterling Angel outdoes himself with the track’s unsullied sound design and production. The original is accompanied by a stellar remix, which was also produced by Sterling Angel, and further emphasises Sterling’s profound creative metamorphosis.

From initially stepping onto the scene in 2007, to spending years refining his craft and artistic direction, Sterling Angel has emerged as a colossal force. Drawing influence from the likes of Björk, Enigma and Orbital, Sterling Angel has cultivated an immaculate balance between experimentation and originality.

