Justine Skye shares unapologetic dance anthem ‘YAP’

Global dance and R&B sensation Justine Skye embraces authenticity with her new dance track ‘YAP’. Released on 3 October, via Warner Music, the single highlights Justine’s dynamism and forward-thinking approach to her craft and career.

The single has a gripping, pulsating energy and draws influence from House music. Produced by Channel Tres and Baby Tate, the unapologetic track features a driving four-to-the-floor kick, a fiery bassline along with frenzied layers of percussion and synths. Justine’s celestial vocals brilliantly hold their own against the awe-inspiring production, while perfectly capturing the essence of the track too.

Stream ‘YAP’ below:

‘YAP’ is filled with attitude, sass and unrivalled confidence which radiates throughout the single and the captivating video. Directed by Justine and Ari Marina-Dannon, the video sees Justine hop into a cab, while draped in a luxurious fur coat and fish net stockings. The cab drops her off at a nearby bodega in New York, where she struts and sings with her flawlessly charismatic energy, commanding the entire space as her own. She also comes across four men just outside the bodega, and bursts into a seamlessly choreographed dance scene.

Justine shared more about the single to People Magazine at the 2025 MTV VMA’s; “With this new music, I’m focused on just having fun and making music people want to dance to, and that’s what this song is. I was working with Channel Tres and Baby Tate the day after someone told me I talked too much, and we ended up with ‘YAP.’”

Justine Skye has also collaborated with KAYTRANADA on the infectious hit ‘Oh La La’ , which was also released on 3 October.

With ‘YAP’, Justine Skye continues her reign when it comes to merging dance with R&B, and we can’t wait to see and hear what she releases next!

Watch the music video below:

Follow Justine Skye:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X